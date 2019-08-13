Wendy Williams (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Wendy Williams (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Wendy Williams talks about her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's cheating scandal

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Before everyone came to know about Wendy Williams' husband Kevin Hunter's alleged child with his mistress, the talk show host revealed that she had a clue about his "double life."
Five months after she filed for her divorce from her husband Kevin, ending their two decades of marriage, the 55-year-old television show host got candid about her public split during a sit-down interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, reported by People.
During Monday's interview, Williams admitted that it was "very difficult" to not respond to the drama going on in her own life during her Hot Topics segment on 'The Wendy Williams Show' earlier this year. She also praised her makeup artist for covering her "puffy eyes" from crying.
The split unfolded after her husband allegedly became a father to a child with his mistress. He broke his silence on the cheating scandal in a statement to People in April, admitting he was "not proud of my recent actions."
"I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs," he said. "No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine."
But even if the cheating scandal hadn't made headlines, Williams said she would have left her ex eventually.
"I would have known anyway," she told Cohen about the paparazzi pictures of Hunter with his alleged mistress.
When Cohen asked if she "would still be in a relationship," to which she replied, "My marriage?" and asked, "Are you out of your mind?"
"No, dear, No. I can take a lot, but I'm not raising a family." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:29 IST

Robert De Niro, Shia LaBeouf to star in 'After Exile'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Actors Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf will star in the upcoming independent crime drama 'After Exile.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:05 IST

Nicki Minaj will marry Kenneth Petty in 'about 80 days'

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 13 (ANI): The countdown has officially begun, as rapper Nicki Minaj revealed that she will marry her beau Kenneth Petty in "about 80 days."

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:51 IST

Hailey, Justin Bieber planning "small" fall wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018, are planning to have their second wedding this fall and want to keep the ceremony intimate.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:51 IST

Anushka Sharma calls for stricter laws against animal cruelty

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): An avid pet lover and an advocate of animal rights, Anushka Sharma has urged people to raise their voice against animal cruelty and stand up to protect, nurture and preserve the voiceless beings against inhuman treatment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:51 IST

Brandi Cyrus gives piece of advice to sister Miley post her...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Days after Miley Cyrus's split, her elder sister Brandi gave a piece of advice to the star about trusting life's twists and turns.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:01 IST

You wouldn't like to miss Alia's sizzling dance moves in 'Prada'

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The Doorbeen of super-hit Lamberghini song fame are back! This time to make you gyrate with their new song, 'Prada' featuring Alia Bhatt, which marks her music video debut.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:37 IST

Quentin Tarantino defends "arrogant" portrayal of Bruce Lee in...

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino responded to the controversy surrounding his latest outing 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', which features a haughty portrayal of the late martial arts legend and actor Bruce Lee.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:20 IST

Miley Cyrus teases new music following split with Liam Hemsworth

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Just days after her split with actor Liam Hemsworth, singer Miley Cyrus decided to get everyone talking about her professional life by posting a cryptic photo which hints at new music.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:51 IST

Alex Rodriguez's valuables stolen from car in San Francisco

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez' rental car with jewellery and electronics was robbed on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:37 IST

Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' co-star accuses singer of sexual misconduct

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Actor-model Josh Kloss, who featured in singer-songwriter Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' music video in 2010, has accused the singer of sexual misconduct, claiming that she pulled down his pants at a party, exposing him before all his friends.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:24 IST

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff pull off deadly bike stunt in 'WAR'

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Bollywood heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, who are gearing up for a massive showdown in YRF's visual extravaganza 'WAR', pulled off an extremely risky bike-chasing sequence in which the duo was seen crashing through the glass window panes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:16 IST

Liam Hemsworth finally breaks his silence over split with ex Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Liam Hemsworth recently opened up about her split with pop-star Miley Cyrus after less than a year of marriage.

Read More
iocl