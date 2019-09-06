Wendy Williams (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Wendy Williams throws sarcasm at ex-husband Kevin Hunter

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams recently opened up about her divorce from her ex, Kevin Hunter.
The 55-year-old talk show host spoke candidly about her split with ex-husband.
The pair were married for 22 years and dated for three years before marriage. They also share a son, Kevin Hunter Jr.
The two parted ways because after Williams got to know about Hunter's reported affair that allegedly resulted in him having a baby girl with another woman, reported Fox News.
In addition to their marriage, the two were also business partners. Hunter was an executive producer of her namesake talk show, 'The Wendy Williams Show,' but his name has then been scrapped from the credits.
While chatting with the ladies of 'The View,' reported Fox News about her upcoming 11th season of the talk show, Williams didn't miss a chance to take a number of shots at Hunter.
"I'm not a selfish mom. I'm a very plot-ative individual. Like I will plot on you. That's why I'm going into Season 11 and he's changing Pampers," she said while referring to her husband's alleged love child.
"Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole other topic."
"I'm not changing Pampers, I want to be pampered."
"If we don't laugh, then we'll cry... I've learned...from my mother how to make lemons into lemonade in life," she added. (ANI)

