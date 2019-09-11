Wendy Williams wants to marry again!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams, who had a bad past with her ex-husband and manager Kevin Hunter, has announced that she wants to marry again.

The host, who believes to have learned from her mistakes, now insists on "a man with a full career and his own money and his own situation," reported Page Six.

The 55-year-old daytime television queen -- who is going through a public divorce from husband, revealed to Dr Mehmet Oz on his show Wednesday, reported Page Six, that she hopes to remarry, but this time she'll protect herself with a prenuptial agreement, and she'll keep this hubby in a separate home.

Williams earlier also revealed that she is dating "many men," and did not elaborate to Oz about who could be her next husband. "I say this all the time ... I'm a wife. I'm not a girlfriend and I will get married again. There will be a prenuptial agreement, and by the way, Mehmet, we will not be living in the same house."

She said that it would be "marriage under new circumstances ... like, 'All right. Let's stay at your place tonight. Let's stay at my place tonight ... But ... you buy the third place. How about that?' " she said.

"I need a man with a full career and his own money and his own situation. I don't want anything from you, except your love and respect. Don't ask anything of me, but love and respect," she added.

Hunter was fired as Williams' manager and EP after he had a baby with his mistress earlier this year. Williams has said: "Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole other topic." (ANI)

