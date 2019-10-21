Prince Harry
Prince Harry

We're on different paths at the moment: Prince Harry on rumours of rift with brother

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:13 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Reacting to reports of a rift with his brother Prince William, Prince Harry said that the two have both "good days" and "bad days" and added that the two are on different paths at the moment.
The Duke opened up about his relationship with brother William in the documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey' which aired on Sunday.
On being asked if the rumors of a rift between the two were true, the royal laughed and said the two are on different paths in life.
"Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably stuff happens. But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment but I'll always be there for him and as I know he'll always be there for me," the Duke said in the documentary, as cited by Us Weekly.
Harry also accepted the fact that the brother bond isn't the same anymore and they "don't see each other as much as we used to".
"Because we're so busy, but I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days," the royal continued.
The news comes after Harry and wife Meghan Markle in May, ended their involvement in the royal foundation set up with William and wife Kate Middleton following rumors of a division between the couples.
The British press had earlier reported the trouble aroused due to tension between the royal sisters-in-law, however, royal watchers including filmmaker Nick Bullen had suggested that it was between the siblings.
"All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public," he had told Fox News in March. (ANI)

