Westworld
Westworld

'Westworld 3' trailer unveiled, cast shares insights at Comic-Con

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 12:26 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): New announcements, trailers and insights are what people look forward to at Comic-Con and living up to this popular belief, the cast and creators of 'Westworld' season 3 shared some insights from the upcoming HBO show and also unveiled the trailer of the forthcoming season.
The show creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan were joined by stars Aaron Paul, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Thandie Newton, and Tessa Thompson where they all shared some inputs from the sci-fi drama.
"I think Dolores is on a mission that none of us really know the full extent of quite yet," Wood teased while talking about her character.
Thompson said about Hale, "There's some mystery of, if in fact, this being goes into the world, what her purpose is."
Wright who plays Bern
ard explained that his character has some reasons to "reshape himself" this time.
"Bernard is pretty much always a step and a half behind. We're in a new setting, we're in the world, and it's a new situation for all of us. He has specific reasons too for kind of trying to reshape himself," he added.
While the other actors have been around since season one, Paul has joined the third season of the series as a construction worker with a robot buddy.
The 'Breaking Bad' alum threw some light on his character and said, "Caleb is a character that just allows the audience a look into someone that is living inside of this world. He comes from an interesting past that we will get to know a lot about very early on, and he crosses paths with this lovely being [gesturing to Wood] very soon, and they create a relationship."
The showrunners also unveiled the trailer which shows Thandie Newton's character Maeve entering a new world of hosts set during the World War II.
"We all have our role to play, there are machines in this world but not like us," said Dolores as the trailer begins.
Tessa Thompson is seen walking towards the camera with a cigarette in her mouth and a determined look on her face.
Meanwhile, in the human world, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and her fellow hosts who escaped in season 2 are being hunted down by humans.
The two minutes fifty-one second is evident enough to indicate a chilling journey ahead.
Apart from Paul, Lena Waithe has also joined the series' cast who earlier in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter said, "I'm excited to explore the idea of the host as guests, as Bernard and Dolores are guests now."
'Westworld' which is based on the 1973 film of the same name first aired on October 2, 2016.
The upcoming season is expected to air in 2020. (ANI)

