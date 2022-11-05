When AB de Villiers met 'Kantara' star Rishabh Shetty

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Ace cricketer AB de Villiers recently met 'Kantara' actor Rishabh Shetty in Bengaluru.

Several videos and images from the duo's meet have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the South African legend is giving a shout-out to 'Kantara'.

Rishabh also shared the video on his Instagram account and captioned it, "It's a Match! Met the real 360 today. The #Superhero is back to the roots again to #NammaBengaluru.."

https://www.instagram.com/rishabshettyofficial/?hl=en

The glimpses from the duo's meeting have made their fans extremely happy.



"Two stars together," a social media user commented.

"Two legends," another one wrote.

"Woaaaah," a fan wrote.

Speaking of 'Kantara', the film was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also stars Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

The film garnered positive feedback from the audience. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also gave her review for the film.

She took to Twitter and wrote, "With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali (sic)."

'Kantara' has managed to cross Rs 300 crore at the box office. (ANI)

