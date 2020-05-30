When Lady Gaga tried to wear her USD 30M Tiffany diamond to Taco Bell

Washington D.C. [USA], May 30 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga recalled heading to Taco Bell in her 30 million USD Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace after the 2019 Oscars, only to be stopped by the security.

According to Page Six, the 34-year-old singer recalled the incident during a virtual appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday. Gaga said, "I didn't know what was going to happen that night -- I was just so happy to be there."

The 'A Star Is Born' actor, who won Best Original Song for 'Shallow' told the host, "My sister and I were barrelling through champagne backstage and when we left, I didn't tell anyone, and I still had the diamond on."

Gaga was in the mood to celebrate her big win. She continued, "Everyone freaked out that I was still wearing it. When I went to Madonna's house, security guards were side-eyeing me."

The pop star then set out in search of a late-night snack, however, that the jeweller's guards intervened: "Eventually, when we were heading to Taco Bell, my car was pulled over and Tiffany's security politely removed it from my neck!"

Previously worn by Audrey Hepburn, the enormous cushion-cut yellow stone, dubbed the Tiffany Diamond, weighs in at 128.54 carats and is the most expensive piece of Oscars jewellery ever worn. (ANI)

