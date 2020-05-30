Washington D.C. [USA], May 30 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga recalled heading to Taco Bell in her 30 million USD Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace after the 2019 Oscars, only to be stopped by the security.
According to Page Six, the 34-year-old singer recalled the incident during a virtual appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday. Gaga said, "I didn't know what was going to happen that night -- I was just so happy to be there."
The 'A Star Is Born' actor, who won Best Original Song for 'Shallow' told the host, "My sister and I were barrelling through champagne backstage and when we left, I didn't tell anyone, and I still had the diamond on."
Gaga was in the mood to celebrate her big win. She continued, "Everyone freaked out that I was still wearing it. When I went to Madonna's house, security guards were side-eyeing me."
The pop star then set out in search of a late-night snack, however, that the jeweller's guards intervened: "Eventually, when we were heading to Taco Bell, my car was pulled over and Tiffany's security politely removed it from my neck!"
Previously worn by Audrey Hepburn, the enormous cushion-cut yellow stone, dubbed the Tiffany Diamond, weighs in at 128.54 carats and is the most expensive piece of Oscars jewellery ever worn. (ANI)
When Lady Gaga tried to wear her USD 30M Tiffany diamond to Taco Bell
ANI | Updated: May 30, 2020 14:56 IST
