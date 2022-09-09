Who will Kohinoor go to now?

London [UK], September 9 (ANI): The longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth-II died on Thursday aged 96 years, after her seven-decade-long reign and now the precious Kohinoor diamond studded crown will pass on to the next in line. The question is: Who will wear the Kohinoor now?

Many suggest the Kohinoor-studded crown will go to the next monarch i.e. King Charles III. However, going by the ascension history of the Kohinoor, the diamond will go to the next Queen, which in this case is Camilla Parker Bowles, the Queen Consort.

The Kohinoor diamond is currently in the platinum crown which was worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her reign as the monarch of England.

In February this year, the Queen announced that Camilla Parker Bowles would become the Queen Consort when Charles takes over the reins of monarchy in England.



Now with the Queen's demise, in all likelihood, Camilla will be wearing the Kohinoor.

Kohinoor often touted as the most precious diamond in the World weighs around 105.6 carats. The diamond was found in India in the 14th century. If we go by the history of the diamond, the precious diamond was found in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh during the reign of the Kaaktiya Dynasty.

It was used as one eye of the deity in a Hindu temple in Warangal after which Malik Kafoor (Alauddin Khilji's General) looted it. After being passed on to the many rulers of the Mughal Empire, Sikh Maharaja Ranjit Singh possessed it in Lahore, post which he came to Punjab.

The diamond was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 following the annexation of Punjab during Maharaja Ranjit Singh's son Dileep Singh's rule.

The Kohinoor diamond is currently set in the Queen's crown, stored in the Tower of London's Jewel House and is accessible to the public. (ANI)

