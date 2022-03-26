Whoopi Goldberg demands apology for colonial past from British royal family

Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): Actor-comedian Whoopi Goldberg has demanded an apology from the British royal for their colonial past, stressing that the crown cannot "ignore the fact that Britain ran roughshod over India for years."

According to GSM Arena, she slammed the monarchy while discussing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's ongoing tour of the Caribbean on Thursday.

"We cannot ignore the fact that Britain ran roughshod over India for years. Let us not forget, when we talk about what needs to happen, all the folks that need to apologize," she said.



Goldberg continued, "Listen, this is not new. I suspect Charles, when he was in Barbados [in 2021] had some idea because he went on and apologized as he was releasing the hold that Britain has. So perhaps somebody is listening, and it's the new group of folks - I don't know if it's Charles, William, but one of them is supposed to be the person."

These comments from the 66-year-old TV host came a day after Prince William expressed his "profound sorrow" over slavery and Britain's role in it during a speech he delivered in Jamaica.

Goldberg's remarks came a month after she was suspended as a host from 'The View' following comments made about the Holocaust.

As per Fox News, Goldberg was publicly criticized after she said the Holocaust was not about race, but rather about man's inhumanity to others. She apologized but was told to sit out for two weeks. (ANI)

