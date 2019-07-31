Why Jane from 'Big Little Lies' season two needed bangs, reveals Shailene Woodley

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): While there were a lot of things that caught fans' attention in the second season of HBO's popular drama series 'Big Little Lies', one that stood out was Jane's (Shailene Woodley) bangs!

The gorgeous hairstyle was the idea of none other than Woodley herself who plays the character in the drama.

"I thought that the bangs could be a decision that maybe she would regret a few weeks later," Us Weekly quoted the actor revealing on the podcast 'UnStyled'.

She further continued, "[Like] 'oh I shouldn't have done that, but at least I look in the mirror and I see my new self and not the self that has been haunted by the ghost of season 1.'"

While the bangs were a rash decision, Woodley believed that is why they were worth carrying.

She added, "She got a new apartment, she redefined who she was, how she wanted to dress and how she wanted to look."

Woodley also explained what was the inspiration behind this bold change and said that it was her own life experiences that drove her.

She said, "I have always made a dramatic shift in my body, whether it's losing weight, not intentionally, but because I'm not stressed anymore and so all of a sudden your body's like 'whew, I can move.'"

And to bring out the new version, she was determined to get Jane those bangs in the second season.

"Or I've cut my hair, or I'll get a piercing, or I'll do something because my body and my mind are identifying with a new version of me outside of that story and I wanted to do that with Jane in the second season," Woodley added.

The show came to an end after airing its last episode recently. (ANI)

