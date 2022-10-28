Will Elon Musk restore Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account? Queen actor hopes to be back on microblogging site soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Actress Kangana Ranaut is happy to see Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking charge of Twitter. She is also hoping to regain access of her suspended Twitter account.

On Friday, Kangana took to Instagram Story and re-shared a fan's post in which he asked Elon Musk to restore the actor's account.

"The person, who goes by the username moron_humor, originally shared the post on Twitter. They posted screenshots of Donald Trump's statement and Kangana's blocked account. The person captioned the post, "In the spirit of 'Freedom of Speech'.. Hope you restore @KanganaTeam as well @elonmusk.."



She also shared a screenshot of a news article whose headline read, 'Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, other top executives: Report'. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, she dropped several clapping hand emojis.

In May 2021, Kangana's Twitter account was 'permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules'. The suspension came after the actress had made an incendiary post, claiming that the victory of the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress in the Assembly election of West Bengal had led to violence.

On Thursday, Musk became Twitter Inc's new owner and reportedly fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

In July, in a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform. After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal. (ANI)

