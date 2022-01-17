Will miss Birju Maharaj's presence on firmament of dance: Hema Malini

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The sudden demise of Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj has undoubtedly left a vacuum in the dance and music industry.

After learning about the unfortunate news, veteran actor Hema Malini penned an emotional note, saying she will miss Birju Maharaj's presence on the firmament of dance.

"The nation mourns the passing of a true legend, Shri Birju Maharaj,Kathak exponent par excellence. His ghungroos were on his ankles till he breathed his last.I always admired and respected him as a giant of the medium of Kathak & will miss his presence on the firmament of dance," Hema, who is also a trained classical dancer, tweeted.





Veteran actor Anupam Kher, too, remembered Birju Maharaj, who passed away on Monday at the age of 83.

Taking to Instagram, he uploaded a video to remember the Kathak legend from his days at the National School of Drama. He also talked about how he would try to understand his facial expressions as his "delicate details of acting were amazing".



"He (Birju Maharaj) used to tell me , 'teri aankho me bahut shararat hai. (there is a lot of naughtiness in your eyes),'" Anupam said in the clip.

Birju Maharaj was a descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers. He trained under his father and guru Acchan Maharaj and uncles Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj. (ANI)

