Will Rajamouli lift the Oscar trophy? Weighing the chances...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): The final countdown has begun. And India is pinning its hope for S S Rajamouli, RRR, Naatu Naatu... Time will say, whether Rajamouli will hold the Oscar trophy in his hands. But indeed, the visionary director made a niche for himself in the cultural landscape of India which is known for its diversity. Pulling audience from all walks of life to the theatres, especially after the pandemic, is not an easy task. But Rajamouli has achieved the feat with 'RRR'.

The song 'Naatu Naatu' is competing for the 95th academy awards in the best original score category. The song will be up against heavyweights Lady Gaga and Rihanna, whose songs are nominated in the same Oscars category.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' are riding high on the global chart.



Two days back, 'RRR' won the best International film award from Hollywood Critics' Association. The film has won awards for 'Best Action Film', 'Best Stunts', and 'Best Original Song' as well.

Stalwarts like James Cameron and Steven Spielberg heaped their praise for Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

Critics say Rajamouli has a vision of his own. He amalgamates facts with fiction, his movies speak of an Indianness which touches people irrespective of their socio-economic barriers. The music of his films is steeped in core Indian tradition.

Apart from these factors, Rajamouli and his team are heavily campaigning for the Oscars. Campaigning is an essential factor on such a global stage.

Combining all the factors, Rajamouli has a fair chance of winning the trophy. At least, as Indians, we hope for it...(ANI)

