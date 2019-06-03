Will Smith shares his Genie beauty secrets from Aladdin

New Delhi (India), Jun 2 (ANI): Will Smith fans loved the actor's makeup routine for his role of 'Genie' in Disney's 'Aladdin'.

A behind-the-scenes video posted by Smith on Instagram had his followers ROFLing.

"This is my beauty tips and beauty secrets. I don't want Kylie Jenner stealing my stuff!" he jokingly said, referring to Kylie Jenner who recently launched her skincare line.

Will Smith shared the video, titled "The key to my Genie Magic," on Instagram.

"The brown stuff has nature in it. It goes in a circular motion and then you go in a circular motion. You always gotta keep the battery low so it barely works," he said while rubbing the brush around his face.

The 'Men In Black' actor also told fans that he likes wearing eyeliner, "The part I hate about not being able to play Genie [anymore] is eyeliner. I really like wearing eyeliner. You see how pretty my eyes are?

"

One of the fans wrote on his post, "He said he doesn't want Kylie Jenner stealing his stuff [laughing emoji]". While another wrote, "You are so funny. What a great sense of humor [laughing emoji]"

Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie, is in theaters now.

The live-action adaptation of Disney's 'Aladdin' pulled off really well on the box office by clocking $7 million as recorded on Thursday.

The musical film, which is opened wide in 4,400 locations, received a mixed response from critics, with a 60 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Disney is also set to remake other animated classics including 'Mulan', 'The Little Mermaid', 'Snow White' and 'Pinocchio'. (ANI)