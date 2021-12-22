Will Smith's ex-wife to join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast

Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): Hollywood actor Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino along with Diana Jenkins would be joining the season 12 cast of reality TV show 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The news was confirmed by E! News, who also shared that last season's ladies are all returning as well including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kathy Hilton.

The casting status of Sheree will be "friend of" while Diana will be a "full-time" member.



Sheree, an actor and businesswoman, was married to Smith from 1992 to 1995 and they share one son, Trey Smith. The exes have remained close in order to co-parent their son. Sheree even appeared on the Facebook Watch series 'Red Table Talk' of Jada Pinkett Smith, Will's wife.

Diana is the founder and CEO of D Empire Entertainment, a music label. She was born and raised in Bosnia but fled the country in the early '90s. In 1999, she married Roger Jenkins, a businessman, and they share three children but divorced in 2011.

According to Fox News, there is no word yet on when season 12 will premiere. The last season of the show had ended with a four-part reunion that focused on Erika's many legal woes and ongoing divorce from her husband Tom Girardi. (ANI)

