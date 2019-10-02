Will stand for what we believe: Prince Harry addresses his legal action against British press

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has maintained that he will stand firm on the statement he issued a day ago over British media's "ruthless" campaign against wife Meghan Markle.

The royal couple on Wednesday stepped out hand-in-hand for their final day in Africa as they paid a visit to a township near Johannesburg. They met the local youth entrepreneurs there.

Addressing his statement issued on Tuesday, the Duke said: "We will firmly stand up for what we believe."

"We are fortunate enough to have a position that gives us amazing opportunities, and we will do everything that we can to play our part in building a better world," People quoted the Prince as adding.

In his powerful discourse, the Prince added that they will "always seek to challenge injustice and to speak out for those who may feel unheard."

It was on Tuesday that the Duke released an emotional statement in which he got candid about the "bullying" his wife has been subjected to.

"Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences - a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," Harry said.

His statement came prior to launching legal action against the Mail on Sunday.

A legal spokesperson from Schillings, who is representing the Duchess of Sussex, said: "We have initiated legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday, and its parent company Associated Newspapers, over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex, which is part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband."

"Given the refusal of Associated Newspapers to resolve this issue satisfactorily, we have issued proceedings to redress this breach of privacy, infringement of copyright and the aforementioned media agenda," added the spokesperson. (ANI)

