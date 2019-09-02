Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at the Pathankot airbase on Monday.
Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at the Pathankot airbase on Monday.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman keeps it simple!

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:22 IST

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): As Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman flew a sortie in MiG-21 fighter aircraft along with Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa from the Pathankot airbase, Twitter users were missing the officer's iconic gun-slinger moustache which became a fad among men across the country earlier this year.
Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan, who shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet post-Balakot operations in February, had resumed flying operations on August 23. The officer started flying after getting medical clearance.
As Varthaman and Dhanoa were captured by the shutterbugs, the Wing Commander kept it simple as he sported a trimmed moustache and a suave hairstyle.
While netizens were happy to see the 36-year-old Wing Commander back in action, they were sad not to see the famous handlebar moustache, which had left everyone mesmerised and in awe.
"Sad to see that he has trimmed his iconic moustache," a user tweeted.
"Ohhh the moustache!!!!" another Twitter user remarked.
"Where is the iconic moustache Mr. #AbhinandanVarthaman ? " wrote another netizen with sad and crying smilies.
"The handlebar is gone. But, the style and smile remain. ," a user wrote on the micro-blogging site.
Some barber shops had offered customers to sport Abhinandan's signature moustache for free of cost. Even hundreds of people sported the look and became a rage in the country.
During Pakistan's counter-attack on India on February 27 in response to the Balakot air strike, Abhinandan had flown a MiG-21 Bison fighter into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Abhinandan had been grounded due to ejection from his MiG-21 which had been shot down in the aerial conflict with Pakistan Air Force F-16s.
He was released by the Pakistan government on March 1 as a "peace gesture". (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:17 IST

Queen Elizabeth plays prank on American tourists!

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II surprised all when she played a prank on a group of American tourists who bumped into her while strolling around Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:04 IST

Dwayne Johnson, Bryan Cranston and others wish Kevin Hart for...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Actors Dwayne Johnson, Terry Crews, and Bryan Cranston are amongst the A-listers who extended best wishes and prayed for the speedy recovery of Kevin Hart after the comedian sustained injuries in a car crash on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:47 IST

Lady Gaga, Daniel Horton spend time at music concert in LA

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): American singer Lady Gaga seems to be having a great time with her rumored boyfriend, Daniel Horton, as the duo were spotted at the Pasadena Daydream Music Festival in California on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:47 IST

First-weekend report: 'Saaho' inches towards Rs 80 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Saaho' that struck gold at the box office on the very first day of its release by minting Rs 24.40 crore is inching towards clocking Rs 80 crore at the box office.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:42 IST

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoy date night without kids

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): It looks like Labour Day holiday means private time for Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:41 IST

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton make rare red carpet appearance at...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Looks like the much in love pair Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton can't have enough of each other.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:36 IST

Nicki Minaj opens up about being in 'toxic' relationships in past

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Rapper Nicki Minaj opened up about love and getting real about her past "toxic" relationships, which she believed were not always healthy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:43 IST

Taylor Swift's latest album 'Lover' at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is gaining much appreciation for her latest album 'Lover' which has blasted in at No.1 on the Billboard chart 200, since her last release 'Reputation' in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:42 IST

Anil Kapoor remembers the role that changed his life

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): Versatile actor Anil Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane on Monday and revealed how he struggled while waiting for a golden chance to kick-start his career.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:19 IST

Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar's collaboration to kick-start with...

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): Producers Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar have come together to produce content-driven cinema and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', a sequel of the 2017 film 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', will kick-start the collaboration.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:00 IST

Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and other B-town celebs wish fans on...

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): With the entire nation immersed in the bhakti of Ganesha, B-town celebrities too took to their social media to extend wishes to their fans.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:08 IST

Jonas Brothers surprise fan after she missed concert due to chemotherapy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): In a sweet gesture, Jonas Brothers made a surprise visit to a hospital to see a fan who could not attend their concert due to treatment.

Read More
iocl