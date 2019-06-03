Jim Cummings
Jim Cummings

Winnie the Pooh's Jim Cummings denies wife's abuse charges

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 16:44 IST

Washington D.C [U.S.A], June 2 (ANI): Jim Cummings, the voice behind "Winnie the Pooh", has claimed that his ex-wife's accusations of rape and animal abuse are just an attempt to defame him.
His wife Stephanie Cummings claimed she was tortured emotionally and physically by her husband. "He engaged in physical, sexual and emotional abuse including but not limited to death threats, rape, and various sexual deviant behavior forced upon me without my consent," she said, according to Fox News.
The couple got separated back in 2011 and are still embroiled in a custody battle in Los Angeles court. Wife Stephanie came out later in 2013 to report that her husband forced himself on her. She also asserted that he mistreated the family dog by harming it with a broomstick and leaving him wounded outdoors in high heat for too long.
Earlier, Jim Cummings posted a letter to fans on his website stating that his legal team is working to sort the matter. "The propagation of these baseless accusations, outright [sic] lies, and false quotes -- all disseminated for Click bait at the very cost of my family, personal life and career," read the letter.
He also claimed all the allegations against him are an attempt to extort his image and he has contacted the FBI and local authorities for a solution to the matter.
In 2017, his wife and daughters shifted to Utah to steer clear of Jim's alleged behavior. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:09 IST

Abhishek Bachchan wishes parents Big B, Jaya Bachchan on their...

New Delhi (India), Jun 3 (ANI): As Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate 46 years of marital bliss today; Abhishek Bachchan wished them a happy anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:45 IST

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas recreate Romeo-Juliet scene and it...

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave us major couple goals by recreating an iconic scene from William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet but with a twist and it is beyond adorable.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:42 IST

SRK thanks Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra for fulfilling his dreams...

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): Ace filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra have been instrumental in shaping Shah Rukh Khan's career. Both the directors gave SRK and his fans some of the most beautiful films.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:35 IST

DC announces new comic book 'Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity'

Washington DC [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): The twisted relationship between Harley Quinn and the Joker has been one of the most talked about subjects since Harley was introduced in 'Batman: The Animated Series' in 1992. This October, fans will get to know more about their relationship as it will be explored in

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:03 IST

Ranveer Singh meets Sachin Tendulkar, Vivian Richards

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): Ranveer Singh, who is all geared up to play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in his upcoming film '83', couldn't contain his excitement after meeting two legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Vivian Richards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:42 IST

Kim Kardashian West's daughter makes sure little brother rocks...

New Delhi (India), Jun 3 (ANI): After Kim Kardashian West shared a video of her daughter North styling her for a surprise anniversary date, she has now shared a video of North making sure that her younger brother, Saint, hits the right note in his debut in the choir of Sunday Service last week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:34 IST

Here's how Aamir Khan wished his son Junaid Khan on his birthday

New Delhi (India), Jun 3 (ANI): Each person's style of wishing and making their closed ones feel special is different. Aamir Khan too wished his eldest son Junaid Khan on his birthday in a special manner.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:02 IST

Priyanka Chopra backs Meghan Markle, calls her victim of racism

Washington DC [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra stood up for Meghan Markle just like all friends do.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 00:22 IST

'Godzilla II: King of the Monsters' earns mere USD 49 million in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): The much-hyped 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' opened to a mere USD 49 million in its first weekend at the box office. The film was made with a hefty budget of USD 200 million.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 22:44 IST

New father Prince Harry 'seems to be really happy', says Nacho Figuera

Washington D.C. [India], June 2 (ANI): New dad Prince Harry is loving being a father. Professional polo player and the royal's friend, Nacho Figueras, shared that he is so happy after welcoming his first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 22:34 IST

Ranveer Singh meets Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne

New Delhi (India), June 2 (ANI): Ranveer Singh, who recently introduced the 'Kapil's Devils,' who will be seen in the upcoming film '83', parades a beaming smile as he poses with the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar and 'Spin King' Shane Warne.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 21:50 IST

Salman Khan congratulates PM Modi and his cabinet

New Delhi (India), June 2 (ANI): As PM Narendra Modi took oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India and introduced his cabinet, Bollywood actor Salman Khan sent his wishes and congratulated the PM.

Read More
iocl