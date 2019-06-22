Prince William (image courtesy: Instagram)
Wishes pour in from Royal family as Prince Williams turns 37

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 14:06 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): As the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William rang in his 37th birthday on June 21, several members of the royal family extended their wishes to the birthday boy.
The first to wish the Duke was royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who sent out their wishes on Instagram.
The official Sussex Royal Instagram account commented on the picture posted by Kensington Palace in which Prince William looks relaxed and happy while posing outside a car.
"Happy Birthday to the Duke of Cambridge!" wrote the official Sussex Royal account.
The royal couple who welcomed son Archie recently, also sent out their wishes on Instagram while celebrating the recent birthdays of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.
"Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us," they wrote in their message on their nephew's first birthday in April.
For Charlotte, they wrote, "Happy Birthday Charlotte! Lots of love, H and M xo."
The Royal Family Twitter account, which shares updates of information regarding the Queen and other senior members, posted a collage featuring several images of the prince from different stages of his life with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his wife, Kate Middleton.
The tweet read, "Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!"
Another special birthday blessing and wish was from father Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall who shared a monochrome picture of Charles pushing his then 2-year-old son William in a swing from the Clarence House.
"Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Cambridge, who turns 37 today. #HappyBirthdayHRH, The Prince of Wales and Prince William play in the garden at Kensington Palace, 1984," the account tweeted.

Duke of York, Prince Andrew also opted to post a throwback picture of his nephew to celebrate the occasion.
In the picture which was clicked in 1986, little Prince William can be seen sitting inside a helicopter on board the HMS Brazen while Andrew was serving as a flight pilot on the ship.

Prince William went on to become a helicopter pilot who served as a search and rescue pilot in the RAF and later as an air ambulance pilot. (ANI)

