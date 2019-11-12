Miley Cyrus (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Miley Cyrus (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

With 'Cody by her side', Miley recovering post vocal cord surgery

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 12:29 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): Pop singer Miley Cyrus who underwent a vocal cord surgery recently is currently recovering well with beau Cody Simpson by her side.
The 26-year-old discovered the damage in her vocal cords while undergoing tonsillitis treatment last month. However, she has left the hospital on Saturday (local time) after the surgery, E! News had confirmed.
"The surgery went well and she is resting up at home now. Cyrus has known for a while that she needed the surgery," People magazine quoted a source as telling.
During her recovery, she will rest "her voice for several weeks while her vocal cords heal," the source added.
Well, the singer isn't alone in all this and has her beau "Cody by her side."
"They are still doing well. Miley seems very happy. Cody will make sure she isn't bored while she recovers," the insider told.
This isn't the first time that Simpson has been with the 'Slide Away' crooner and stood by her side when she was hospitalized last month.
During her hospitalisation last month, Cyrus came to know of a separate issue with her vocal cords, which had been with her for a couple of years.
Currently, Cyrus has been working on her new album and was planning a tour in 2020. However, she has now put all her touring plans on hold, as per the reports by E! News.
"She is still going to release new music but it's taking longer than anticipated," a source said.
"Some of it has to do with the throat surgery she recently had," the insider added. (ANI)

