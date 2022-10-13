With marriage promises, man claiming to be astronaut stuck in space dupes Japanese woman of Rs 24 lakh

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): A man claiming to be an astronaut stuck in space duped a Japanese woman of Rs 24 lakh by promising to marry her.

According to a news report by TV Asahi, the Japanese woman gave about 4.4 million Yen (about 24.8 lakh) to the Russian con man who faked being an astronaut stuck in space.

The conman approached the 65-year-old and requested money under the guise of returning to Earth and proposing to her.

According to TV Asahi, the woman is a resident of Shiga prefecture. She met the fake astronaut on Instagram in June. The report also stated that his profile had images of space to give the false impression that he was employed by the space station.

According to the report, the two began messaging each other on Instagram before moving their communication to the Japanese messaging service Line.



The con man soon confessed his love to her and even asked her to marry him.

TV Asahi reported that the man kept texting the woman, telling her he loved her and that he wanted to start a new life in Japan with her.

In order to return to Earth and wed her, the con artist claimed he required money. According to TV Asahi, he claimed there was a landing charge associated with using the rocket that will carry him to Japan!

Well, allegedly, the woman fell for it and started sending him money. And she reportedly sent her around 4.4 Million Yen which in Indian Rupees adds up to INR 24.8 lakhs!

Only when the man started asking for more money did the woman start to wonder. The Japanese authorities are investigating this case and are treating it as an international romance scam, according to the Report. (ANI)

