'Wolf Hall' author Hilary Mantel passes away at 70

Washington [US], September 23 (ANI): Hilary Mantel, best known for her books 'Wolf Hall' and 'Bring Up the Bodies', has passed away. She was 70.

The news of her demise was confirmed by her publishers 4th Estate Books and HarperCollins U.K. on Friday afternoon, Variety reported.

"We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mante Hilary Mantell, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald. This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work," a statement, which was shared on 4th Estate Books and HarperCollins's social media, read.



After learning about Mantel's demise, author Caitlin Moran took to Twitter and paid her heartfelt tribute.

"Hilary Mantel's mind was one of the most powerful and magic machines on Earth. We were lucky she wrote as much as she did, but holy hell, it's devastating that we've collectively lost something so astonishing," she tweeted.

Mantel won the Booker Prize twice, for 'Wolf Hall' in 2009 and its sequel 'Bring Up the Bodies' in 2012. Both were adapted for the stage and television. In 2020, Mantel's most recent effort, "The Mirror and the Light," was longlisted for the Man Booker. (ANI)

