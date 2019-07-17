Woman in infamous R. Kelly tape cooperating with prosecutors

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): The woman who appeared with singer R. Kelly in the video at the centre of his previous child pornography charges is cooperating with federal investigators on new charges, her lawyer Christopher L. Brown told the New York Times.

In 2008, the female did not cooperate with the authorities and declined to testify against the singer. Jurors at the time said her refusal to cooperate was a key factor in their decision to acquit him, Variety reported.

The tape shown at Kelly's 2008 child pornography trial allegedly shows Kelly getting intimate with the woman, who was 14 at the time.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said earlier this week that Kelly had paid the woman's family USD 2 million not to testify against, a claim Brown refuted; a similar claim is made in the federal indictments against Kelly.

On Tuesday, Kelly was pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of serious sexual misconduct and other charges during his hearing at a federal court in Chicago.

The judge gave orders that the singer will be held without bond for now.

"Mr. Kelly pleaded not guilty to the charges pending in Chicago. Judge [Harry] Leinenweber denied bond so he'll remain detained in federal custody," the U.S. Attorney said in a statement shared with E! Online.

This comes after the singer was arrested on child pornography and other federal criminal charges in Chicago. (ANI)

