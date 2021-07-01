'W.O.M.B' documentary to open the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): The latest edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is scheduled to take place in August, and it's Ajitesh Sharma's 'W.O.M.B' (Women Of My Billion) that has been selected as the opening night film of the upcoming event.

IFFM will happen both physically and virtually with the physical festival running from August 12 to August 20, while its digital edition will run from August 5 to August 30 Australia-wide. So, movie buffs will get to see the screening of 'W.O.M.B' on August 12.

For the unversed, 'W.O.M.B' is a story of a young woman named Srishti Bakshi who embarks on a monumental journey, walking almost 4000km over 240 days, from Kanyakumari in the south to Kashmir in the North, along the way meeting and learning first hand about the experiences of many women from all corners of India. It revolves around the social and political issues faced by women of India.





IFFM, being the largest film festival of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere that celebrates Indian cinema in all its forms, provides an excellent opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their films on an international platform.

Happy to present their film at IFFM, producer Apoorva Bakshi said, "We take great pride in presenting our film at IFFM as the opening night gala presentation and look forward to sharing it with audiences worldwide. This documentary not only presents facts but also highlights possible solutions which can be implemented today."

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, IFFM Director, also shared the excitement of showcasing Indian movies globally.

"After the unprecedented challenges faced over the last 18 months, we are excited to bring the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne back to the big screen, while our digital platform will ensure viewers around Australia can access the Festival too. In 2021, IFFM pays tribute to not only the best of Indian cinema but to many of our Covid-19 heroes, offering vital community support, connection, and hope in these troubled times," Mitu said. (ANI)

