Representative Image
Representative Image

Woodstock 50 music fest might be free

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:50 IST

Washington DC [USA], July 28 (ANI): Woodstock 50, a planned American music festival which is scheduled to be held in August, is now pivoting to a free concert.
According to Variety, the beleaguered festival will now be a free concert -- just like in 1969! At that time the New York State Thruway was shut down and the gates to the concert collapsed as 500,000 tumbled on the grounds of Yasgur's Farm in Bethel, and organizers eventually gave up collecting tickets.
This time, the name free concert is attached to the festival for a cause. Though it is unclear which charities may partner with the fest or whether attendees would simply be "encouraged to donate," as TMZ reports.
Just 24 hours before the idea for a free concert was revealed, several music agents, managers and attorneys considered pulling their respective artistes out simultaneously, so as to partly show potential lawyers that this three-day event had no chance of coming together. On Friday night, some Woodstock stakeholders received a note that organizers "had a new plan."
This weekend, artists and their representatives are revaluating the proposed rebrand. Doubtfully, one could also figure out that the Woodstock organizers are trying to minimize their legal liability, anticipating an onslaught of lawsuits to come.
Making the concert free will only add to the cost of several arrangements that are made prior to the festival. Among them: tour routing during a very busy summer concert season and other associated travel costs and burdens, an unclear lineup, to-be-determined beneficiaries and the logistical challenges of getting tickets to the market, are some of the major concerns.
So now the decision of performing in the charity-affiliated iteration has been totally left on the artistes. As for the potential beneficiaries, it would be hard for any non-profit to turn down much-needed funds. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:13 IST

Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account was hacked this weekend and the hacker used the account to post hateful, bigoted tweets.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:11 IST

Lili Reinhart makes first public appearance post break-up with...

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Lili Reinhart who recently called it quits with her boyfriend and co-star Cole Sprouse made her first public appearance post her break-up.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:08 IST

Anil Kapoor celebrates 2 years of 'Mubarakan,' hints at sequel

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): The Anil and Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Mubarakan' clocked 2 years today and the former is excited enough to celebrate the day.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:19 IST

Wishes pour in for Huma Qureshi who turns 33 today

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Bollywood's diva Huma Qureshi turns 33 today and scores of celebrities flooded the social media with their best wishes for the birthday girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 22:33 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio jokes about his favourite dish with cast of...

Washington D.C [USA], July 28 (ANI): American actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has disclosed that he prefers pupusas to tacos.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:58 IST

Ajay Devgn gets nostalgic as 'Omkara' clocks 13 years

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): As Omkara completed 13 years today; Ajay Devgn went down the memory lane and recollected his memories of the film. The 'Singham' actor remembered his iconic film in a Twitter post and wrote, "13 Years To Omkara. Throwback to the great saga of love, ambition, treach

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:45 IST

Power couple Deepika, Ranveer pose out love

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Bollywood's power couple -- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone -- who leave no stone unturned to express their love and admiration towards each other, are dishing out couple's goals on social media in the recent post.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:20 IST

Sarah Hyland reveals she is 'stalking' bridal accounts

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland who recently announced her engagement with Wells Adams seems to be in total wedding mode!

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:15 IST

Kim Kardashian is now re-labelling 2 million garments with 'Kimono' logo

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Forced to change the name of her clothing line Kimono after being accused of cultural appropriation, Kim Kardashian shared with fans that close to 2 million garments of the shapewear line have been produced and the reality star is now in the process of covering up

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:35 IST

'Sadak 2' schedule wrap: Alia Bhatt brags about her 'old man'...

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Work seemed fun for actor Alia Bhatt who was shooting in Ooty for 'Sadak 2' with father Mahesh and sister Pooja Bhatt. And after days of shoot in the beautiful Tamil Nadu town, the actor announced the schedule wrap.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:28 IST

Anne Hathaway starrer 'Modern Love' to stream on Amazon Prime

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Soon-to-be mother Anne Hathaway is all set to star in Amazon Prime's new romantic comedy series 'Modern Love' which will start streaming on October 18 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:13 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry restrict neighbors from speaking to them

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): It seems like the royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wish to maintain a distance from their new neighbours.

Read More
iocl