World Cancer Day 2023: Five celebrities who have helped to raise awareness about cancer

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): World Cancer Day is annually observed on February 4 to spread awareness about cancer and the prejudices associated with the condition.

Cancer arises when the body's regular control mechanism fails, causing old cells to multiply uncontrollably to generate new, abnormal cells. These additional cells, which travel to other parts of the body, can combine to form a mass of tissue known as a tumour.

Despite advancements in medicine, it still remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

However, there is a growing trend among celebrities to use their social media platforms to raise awareness about cancer and its impact on people's lives.

As World Cancer Day is marked to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment, here are some celebrities who have have helped to raise awareness about cancer.

Manisha Koirala



Manisha won a battle against ovarian cancer and has also written a memoir, 'Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life'. The actor also shared pictures of her journey on social media which was an inspiration for everyone who is battling cancer.

In one of her posts, she shared a collage in which she was lying on a hospital bed in the first picture and standing surrounded by snow-capped mountains in the second.

Sonali Bendre



In 2018, the actor was diagnosed with metastatic cancer and had treatment in New York.



She has now become a great advocate for cancer awareness, using her platform to share her personal story, encourage people to get regular check-ups and educate themselves on the risks and symptoms of cancer.

Tahira Kashyap



Tahira Kashyap, the author-turned-director and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

Unlike many other people, she did not hide her cancer diagnosis from the world; instead, she decided to artistically document her cancer experience on social media to inspire other women worldwide.

Yuvraj Singh



The former Indian cricketer was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and underwent treatment in the United States.

He has since become a strong advocate for cancer awareness and has encouraged people to get regular check-ups and to educate themselves about the risks and symptoms of cancer.

Lisa Ray



Lisa has inspired many people with her courageous battle against cancer. In 2009, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and underwent a gruelling course of treatment.

Despite the challenges, she has since become a strong advocate for cancer awareness. Through her inspiring journey, Lisa has shown the world that it is possible to overcome even the toughest challenges with courage, positivity, and determination. (ANI)

