Would love to take Khloe Kardashian while relocating to Wyoming, says sister Kim

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): It seems like Khloe Kardashian will accompany her sister Kim, who is planning to relocate to Wyoming with her family.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star opened up about her trip on Jonathan Cheban Foodgod: OMFG podcast, that she would love to take her sister along so that they could make a new Kards spin-off, reported E-News.

"I would do like a Kim & Khloe Take Wyoming," the mother-of-four shared. "We went to the cutest bar and I was like, 'Khloe and I should take a job in Wyoming.'"

With children and a thriving business to tend to the sisters find it difficult to venture out into another state. Kim, however said, "I have to say, I could move there... Wyoming is one of my favourite places."

Any plans of the family to move there are definitely on-hold though. The Skims designer said on 'Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,' that Kanye's "dream" is to move to the great frontier, but right now they only see themselves doing summers and weekends there. That is when they can escape their work.

At the moment, Kim is busy studying for the bar exam, running her businesses and raising four kids, while Kanye is creating a "musical ministry." (ANI)