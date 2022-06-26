WWE Hall of Famer 'Kane', aka Glenn Jacobs, slammed for cheering US Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade judgement

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): Glenn Jacobs, who spent more than two decades in the WWE ring as the sadistic and disfigured wrestler 'Kane,' has faced a lot of backlash from wrestling fans after he exuberantly endorsed the US Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Jacobs, a Republican who is currently the mayor of Knox County, Tenn., rejoiced in a tweet about the court's historic decision eliminating federal protections for abortion rights, as per Variety.

"Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory," Jacobs wrote in the post.

Jacobs' praise about the demise of Roe v. Wade elicited dismay and sharp rebukes on social media, as per Variety.



"Respectfully @WWE, please never have Kane return to TV again. It's a real shame you chose to be a monster inside and outside the ring," tweeted SUPERZOMGBBQ, a U.K. wrestling fan and digital content creator.

Some users also called out Jacobs' hypocrisy on the issue. In January, Jacobs had tweeted, "Your health decisions should be between you and your doctor - not mandated down from a bureaucrat in Washington."

As per Variety, a user with the handle 'Gabbie the dimensional spacecat' responded to his tweet on Friday, pointing out, "This runs completely opposite to that reasoning you gave when you explained why you considered yourself a Libertarian. 'I just want government to leave me alone.' But I'm sure you know that. I'm sure you don't care either."

Last year, Kane was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE's official bio of him reads, "At 7 feet tall and weighing in at more than 300 pounds, Kane is a monstrous abomination that seems to have been extracted directly from your childhood nightmares." (ANI)

