Nico Tortorella and Ashton Kutcher (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Nico Tortorella and Ashton Kutcher (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Yelling by Ashton Kutcher turned out to be my wakeup call: Nico Tortorella

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 06:47 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): American actor-model Nico Tortorella recalled an "embarrassing" moment when producer Ashton Kutcher allegedly yelled at them for getting high at a cast party.
The actor who is identified as a "queer, non-binary, bisexual" remembered that the yelling proved to be a wake-up call for him, Tortorella told PEOPLE.
"As a queer person, unfortunately, the way that we usually find each other is in bars," the star said.
"It really lends to the fostering of addiction and alcohol and drug issues. I obviously went down that path quite a few times in my life. Only when I was really able to let go of that crutch was I able to really find myself."
Tortorella's many drug- and alcohol-parties used to last for long before they achieved self-controlled. The star was a complete drug addict when Kutcher intervened.
Only 21, Tortorella was starring in 'The Beautiful Life', a 2009 TV series about models which was partially based on Kutcher's life. The young actor was at a cast party when they approached Kutcher to ask for career advice and later they went to a restroom to get high on cocaine.
"Don't ever put anything up your nose," Kutcher told Tortorella.
"I'd literally just come out of the bathroom from doing a handful of key bumps. Ashton's a smart dude, and he very quickly realized I was high. He got in my face and started yelling at me, telling me I was flushing my entire career down my nose in front of everyone, including Demi Moore and Bruce Willis," he added.
Though Tortorella was "embarrassed," after the incident they stood up to Kutcher.
"In my mind I was hyper-calm and in control, telling him this wasn't the place to have an argument like this," he said. "when in actuality my jaw was probably doing the Macarena as I was blaming everyone else."
The next morning, Tortorella regretted the outburst and worried they would get fired. Tortorella sent Kutcher a long apology email and Kutcher's reply on it was a short one.
"Life is not a dress rehearsal, Nico." Kutcher allegedly wrote back. "You either show up, or you're out." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 06:30 IST

Salman Khan confirms not to be part of 'Inshallah'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Salman Khan has left his fans upset as the actor has announced that he will not be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project 'Inshallah'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 06:05 IST

Sarah Hyland learned life lessons while living with chronic illness

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): American actor-singer Sarah Hyland, who is suffering from a chronic illness, opened up about the life lessons she learned through her course of tough times.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 05:07 IST

Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan at IIFA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene who is known for her dancing skills has paid a tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan at the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 04:32 IST

Jada Pinkett turns 48, recalls journey with husband Will Smith

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): As soon as American actor Jada Pinkett Smith ringed in her 48th birthday today, she took a trip down memory lane and recalled her relationship with husband Will Smith.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 04:16 IST

Accuser in Kevin Spacey sexual assault case dead

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): One of the accusers involved in American actor-producer Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case has been found dead.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 03:55 IST

Taylor Swift's album 'Lover' inclined to politics

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): American pop-icon Taylor Swift recently revealed that her latest album 'Lover' is the most politically engaged body of music yet as she was deeply affected by "the 2016 presidential election and the 2018 midterm elections" in the US.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 03:07 IST

Take a look at B-Town celebs arrived late at IIFA 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The 20th edition of much-awaited International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) which was held in Mumbai witnessed the Bollywood fraternity dazzling the green carpet with their stunning outfits.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 02:36 IST

Russo Brothers to be honoured at 57th Annual Publicists Awards ceremony

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): American filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo who are collectively known as the Russo Brothers will receive the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award at the 57th Annual Publicists Awards ceremony scheduled to be held n

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:23 IST

IIFA 2019: Bollywood celebrities arrive in style for the starry night

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The biggest award night of Bollywood is finally here and stars are bringing their fashion A-game to the green carpet of the 2019 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA).

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:11 IST

Jennifer Aniston was told to lose 30 lbs to make it big in Hollywood

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Before actor Jennifer Aniston became a successful filmstar gracing countless magazine covers and red carpets, she was just another young, working actor in an industry with high beauty standards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:48 IST

Here's how Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston prepped for 'The...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): In the Apple's upcoming drama series 'The Morning Show', actors Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon play journalists from different backgrounds, who face similar battles.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:05 IST

Did Jennifer Lawrence tie the knot with Cooke Maroney?

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Did actor Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney just said their 'I do's' or picked up a marriage license?

Read More
iocl