Yolanda Hadid shares adorable picture of daughter Gigi kissing newborn baby

Washington [US], November 29 (ANI): American-Dutch television personality Yolanda Hadid celebrated Thanksgiving with her family this year, including daughter Gigi, who welcomed her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September.

According to People Magazine, while documenting their first big holiday with the family's newest addition, the 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum shared an adorable photo that showed her daughter cradling the new-born baby and giving her a kiss on the cheek.

"You are my sunshine," the proud grandma wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.



In another sweet moment, Yolanda also posted a photo that showed her smiling while striking a pose with Malik's mother.

As if becoming a mother wasn't special enough, this year's celebration also marked Gigi's first time hosting the family gathering.

"We hosted :)," the 25-year-old supermodel Gigi captioned a close-up shot of her table setting, complete with an adorable pumpkin-shaped place card.





As per People Magazine, in addition to showing off their impressive spread of delectable dishes, the mom of one highlighted one very special gift, which her mother was passing down to her. "For my first TG hosting gig my mom gave me the set of holidays plates we grew

The 27-year-old former 'One Direction' member Malik announced their daughter's arrival in September.

The singer wrote on Twitter, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

In her celebratory post after her grandchild's birth, Yolanda called the bundle of joy "an angel."

"My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above....." she wrote alongside a sweet snapshot of the newborn grasping her hand.

She continued, "Thank you, Mommy & Daddy, for making me an Oma," adding in a sweet shoutout to the happy couple. "I love every minute of it." (ANI)

