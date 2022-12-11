You cannot miss "Dil Diyaa Gallan" moment between Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Shehnaaz Gill is the talk of the town and so is 'Bigg Boss 16'!

In the new episode of the show, Shehnaaz grooved alongside Salman Khan on a romantic track from the latter's film - 'Dil Diya Gallan'.

In a photo shared by the makers on Twitter, Shehnaaz and Salman Khan can be seen seated across each other on the sets of the reality show.

Check it out:



Shehnaaz came on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode where she shared some sweet moments with host Salman Khan and even danced along with him on a romantic track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Fans are loving the old camaraderie the two share on stage once again.

Back in season 13, when Shehnaaz was a Bigg Boss contestant, she was known to share a great bond with Salman Khan, who was hosting the show even then.

Fans loved their bond so much that they created a hashtag for the two - "#Salnaaz".

Interestingly, Shehnaaz will also be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, and also features Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. It will be out on Eid 2023.

Talking about other projects, Shehnaaz has been busy with her chat show. She recently launched her new chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Her first guest was Rajkummar Rao, who promoted his movie Monica, O My Darling on the show.

His next guest is Vicky Kaushal, who promoted his film 'Govinda Naam Mera' on the show.