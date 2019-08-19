'You' showrunner reveals season 2 will be "darker" than first season

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Apparently, the West Coast isn't the best place for Joe Goldberg, the lead character of the Netflix's hit drama 'You', played by actor Penn Badgley.

In the second season of the show, Badgley's character has moved across the country following the horrifying events of the first season but seems like the sunshine isn't helping at all because the showrunner recently revealed that the upcoming season will be "darker" than the first one, reported Us Weekly.

It's "darker than season one," showrunner Sera Gamble told the outlet.

"I would say that season 2 of You, kind of, doubles down on some of the stuff that you might come to expect," Gamble added.

"Moving the show to Los Angeles brought out a whole different side of Joe Goldberg," Gamble said.

The upcoming season is definitely not for the weak stomachs. In another interview, she told TV Guide that she can think of "at least one scene" coming up "that's gorier and scarier than anything we had in Season 1."

"At least one scene comes to mind that's gorier and scarier than anything we had in season 1," she told TV Guide recently.

"You will know it when you see it. Episode 2 of the season has my single favourite shot that I have been a part of in my entire career. My career is full of blood and gore and monsters. It's also beautifully shot and the director who shot the second episode lavished a lot of love. Joe is forced to do something he really doesn't want to do," the showrunner added.

Season 1, which aired on Netflix, was set in New York City and based on the book of the same name by author Caroline Kepnes.

The first season follows Joe Goldberg, a New York bookstore manager (Badgley) who falls in love with a customer named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and quickly becomes obsessed with her.

It features Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry, and Shay Mitchell in supporting roles.

The second season will follow Kepnes' 2016 sequel titled 'Hidden Bodies'. However, even if you have read the book, expect some changes from the show. The first season included many twists that were not part of the novel, including the way that Peach Salinger, played by Shay Mitchell was murdered. (ANI)

