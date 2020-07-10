'Your fitness & personality have always been admirable': Anil Kapoor to Defence Min Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Friday extended birthday greetings to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he turned 69.

Kapoor took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with the minister and penned down a birthday wish for him.

"Wish you a very happy birthday @rajnathsingh ji, your fitness & personality have always been admirable...may you have a happy and healthy year ahead," he tweeted along with the picture.

