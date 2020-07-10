Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Image Source: Twitter)
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Image Source: Twitter)

'Your fitness & personality have always been admirable': Anil Kapoor to Defence Min Rajnath Singh

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:29 IST

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Friday extended birthday greetings to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he turned 69.
Kapoor took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with the minister and penned down a birthday wish for him.
"Wish you a very happy birthday @rajnathsingh ji, your fitness & personality have always been admirable...may you have a happy and healthy year ahead," he tweeted along with the picture.
