Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik lists NY apartment as ex Gigi Hadid hangs out with Tyler Cameron

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:16 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Looks like singer Zayn Malik is moving on and definitely moving out from his apartment after receiving ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's dating rumors with Tyler Cameron.
The singer listed away his New York City penthouse which was located in Soho, for $10.8 million, reported People.
The former 'One Direction' singer first bought the 3,600-square-foot condo in March 2018, post his announcement of parting ways with the supermodel on social media.
Gigi Hadid's own apartment is at close quarters, which earlier left fans speculating that the pair may eventually rekindle their long-lasting romance.
As per the former couple's social media post, the two did get back together for a while but broke up for good in January 2019.
Gigi Hadid was seen out with Tyler Cameron, who recently broke up with Hannah Brown.
Hadid and Cameron were also spotted at model's Soho House on Sunday (local time) in a photo that went popular on Twitter. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:30 IST

Judge rejects Harvey Weinstein's request to travel to Spain, Italy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Disgraced American film producer Harvey Weinstein's request to make a trip to Spain and Italy has been rejected by a judge.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:46 IST

Nicolas Cage claims he convinced Johnny Depp to act

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Seems like Johnny Depp's fans are to thank actor Nicolas Cage for talking him into taking acting as a career.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:23 IST

2019 Emmy Awards to go hostless!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place without a host!

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:18 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Chhichhore' to now release in September

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): The release of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ' Chhichhore' has been postponed and the film will now release on September 6.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:43 IST

Bella Thorne resolves feud with ex Tana Mongeau

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor Bella Thorne has possibly ended her war with internet personality, Tana Mongeau, by welcoming her into a text group.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:35 IST

Bhupen Hazarika to receive Bharat Ratna today

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Late Assamese singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika will be honoured with India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, by President Ram Nath Kovind today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:31 IST

'Game of Thrones' showrunners David Benioff, Dan Weiss sign USD...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have signed a multiyear film and TV agreement with the streaming giant, Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:27 IST

Here's 'J-Sisters' cheering for J-brothers on 'Happiness Begins' tour

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): While Jonas brothers are winning over hearts on their 'Happiness Begins' tour, here's Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas as the 'J-Sisters' taking over the Internet!

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:17 IST

Hannah Brown opens up about Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid dating

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Hannah Brown is taking the high road about her ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron romancing supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:54 IST

Wesley Snipes, Kiki Layne join Eddie Murphy in 'Coming to America' sequel

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Wesley Snipes and Kiki Layne have come on board Paramount's sequel to the 1988 comedy 'Coming to America'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:31 IST

Joel Fry to play Jasper in Emma Stone starrer 'Cruella'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): British actor Joel Fry, who appeared on the HBO Fantasy show 'Game of Thrones', has been roped in to play Jasper in upcoming Emma Stone starrer Disney live-action film 'Cruella'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:11 IST

Anil Kapoor, Subhash Ghai condole Sushma Swaraj's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Anil Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, and Shaan were among the Bollywood celebrities who condoled the death of BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, who passed away in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl