Zayn Malik lists NY apartment as ex Gigi Hadid hangs out with Tyler Cameron

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Looks like singer Zayn Malik is moving on and definitely moving out from his apartment after receiving ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's dating rumors with Tyler Cameron.

The singer listed away his New York City penthouse which was located in Soho, for $10.8 million, reported People.

The former 'One Direction' singer first bought the 3,600-square-foot condo in March 2018, post his announcement of parting ways with the supermodel on social media.

Gigi Hadid's own apartment is at close quarters, which earlier left fans speculating that the pair may eventually rekindle their long-lasting romance.

As per the former couple's social media post, the two did get back together for a while but broke up for good in January 2019.

Gigi Hadid was seen out with Tyler Cameron, who recently broke up with Hannah Brown.

Hadid and Cameron were also spotted at model's Soho House on Sunday (local time) in a photo that went popular on Twitter. (ANI)