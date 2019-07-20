Zayn Malik re-lists Bel Air home with reduced price

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik has re-listed his home located in Los Angeles's plush Bel Air community with a reduced price of USD 3.2 million, reported Variety.

The 26-year-old singer who released his solo album 'Icarus Falls' in December 2018, acquired the almost one acre home four years ago for USD 3.1 million and put it on sale last year at USD 3.5 million.

The single-story 1960s ranch-style home boasts of fussy architectural detailing.

Malik has also put his contemporary villa in North London for sale at roughly USD 4.6 million.

The singer has confessed in a 2018 GQ profile that he'd bought a farm in rural Pennsylvania that is near to another farm owned by his now ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, and, in early 2018 he dropped nearly USD 10.7 million on a four-bedroom penthouse in Manhattan. (ANI)

