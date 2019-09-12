Emmy Award
Zendaya, 'Game of Thrones' stars and more to present 2019 Emmy Awards

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Emmy Awards 2019 are just 10 days away and the telecast producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted unveiled the first group of presenters for the big gig on Wednesday.
The star-studded 2019 Emmys include several big names as presenters like Zendaya, Michael Douglas, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, and Naomi.
Also, viewers can expect to see a few late-night hosts give out the awards, including Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.
Not only this, 'The Game of Thrones' cast members including Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams among others will also give away the trophies.
The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday, on September 22 on Fox. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:38 IST

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid make debut as couple at NYFW

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa looked stylish and colour coordinated while making her red carpet couple debut with Anwar Hadid.

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:13 IST

'Coolie No 1' team ecstatic after PM's praise over move against...

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): The team of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Coolie No 1' is ecstatic after Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged and praised their efforts in favour of doing away with single-use plastic.

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:48 IST

Former Bond girl slams the idea of female James Bond

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Former Bond girl Valerie Leon, who starred in 'The Spy Who Loved Me' (1977) and 'Never Say Never Again' (1983), said that James Bond "was conceived as a man" and the idea of a woman being cast as Bond is like the world going mad.

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:43 IST

Hollywood makeup artist roped in for Kangana Ranaut's Jayalalithaa biopic

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): To give leading lady Kangana Ranaut the perfect look as stalwart politician Jayalalithaa, makers of the biopic on the former chief minister have roped in Hollywood makeup expert Jason Collins.

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:55 IST

Disney's video shows how Angelina Jolie transforms into a villain

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Little bit of prosthetics, a blood-red lipstick, and elbow grease are what transform the American actor Anjelina Jolie into an evil character for her upcoming film 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'.

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:33 IST

Rihanna reveals her mantra to stay confident during worst days

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Singer Rihanna is a boss babe and there's no doubt about it! But there are days when she's not feeling like herself and the star just revealed how she stays confident during her worst days.

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:50 IST

Kaitlynn Carter wears 'M' ring on date with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Seems like singer Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's romance is heating up! Carter was recently spotted wearing a ring with the letter 'M' on a date with Cyrus in New York City.

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:42 IST

Parineeti Chopra's current shooting schedule is all about Nirvana

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who is currently on digital detox while shooting for her upcoming film 'The Girl on the Train' in London, feels that she has achieved Nirvana.

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:26 IST

Fans think Millie Bobby Brown's skincare tutorial is fake!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to fame with her acting prowess in the insanely popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things', was recently called out by her fans, who think she faked a skincare tutorial for her Florence by Mills skincare range as her make-up remained

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:52 IST

Joaquin Phoenix just 'walked away' from 'Joker' sets

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix whose performance in 'Joker' has been receiving rave from critics, walked off from the sets of the film after losing his temper a few times.

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:51 IST

Jennifer Aniston reveals she relates to her character from 'The...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston, who became a household name after starring in the beloved sitcom 'Friends', recently opened up about her role in the upcoming series 'The Morning Show' and said that the character's struggles draw parallels to her own life.

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:42 IST

Shraddha Kapoor kick-starts shooting for 'Baaghi 3'

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor who packed some powerful punches in her latest release 'Saaho,' kick-started the shooting of her next film 'Baaghi 3' on Thursday.

