Zendaya, 'Game of Thrones' stars and more to present 2019 Emmy Awards

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:48 IST

Former Bond girl slams the idea of female James Bond

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Former Bond girl Valerie Leon, who starred in 'The Spy Who Loved Me' (1977) and 'Never Say Never Again' (1983), said that James Bond "was conceived as a man" and the idea of a woman being cast as Bond is like the world going mad.