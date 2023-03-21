Raj Babbar opens up about his portrayal of 'dadaji' in 'Happy Family: Conditions Apply'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Veteran actor Raj Babbar is being praised for his eccentric portrayal of dadaji aka Mansukhlal Dholakia in the new series 'Happy Family: Conditions Apply'.

Opening up about choosing this role and what made him confident about it, Raj Babbar said, "My character's name in the series is MansukhLal Dholakia and he's a unique character. I can't say if I resonate with him but definitely, I'm the voice of the audience and here my character is communicating with the audience. The character is very interesting and he is an introvert who speaks only when needed. He speaks very little but he speaks to the point. The character is funny and has an aura at the same time."

'Happy Family: Conditions Apply' is produced by Hats Off Productions. The series features an ensemble cast of Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesh Jhulka, Sanah Kapur, Raunak Kamdar and Meenal Sahu in pivotal roles.



The family comedy series revolves around a joint family of four generations living under one roof, stirring humour and drama. It's a tale of togetherness while spilling humour off their antiques and collective differences.

Among so many relatable characters, Ranta Pathak Shah's character also stood out and received a positive response from the audience.

Sharing her response to being offered the role of Hemalata Ben in the series, Happy Family: Conditions Apply, Ratna Pathak said, "Hemlata is an unusual woman, she's not nice, she's not smooth and she has got all kinds of unpleasantness, yet she's charming. It's the contrasts of these characters that make a comedy, if everyone is alike then there's no humor, that is the fun part of it."

The first six episodes are streaming now on Prime Video, followed by two new episodes releasing every Friday until March 31. (ANI)

