Rajinikanth to be conferred with Icon of Golden Jubilee Award at IFFI

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): South Indian superstar Rajinikanth will be conferred with the 'Icon Of Golden Jubilee Award' for his outstanding contribution in Indian cinema, announced Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday.

The Union Minister shared this information on his Twitter handle. The tweet reads, "In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, during the past several decades, I am happy to announce that the award for the ICON OF GOLDEN JUBILEE OF #IFFI2019 is being conferred on cine star Shri S Rajnikant.IFFIGoa50 "



On this occasion actor and politician Rajinikanth thanked the Government of India for honouring him. The tweet reads: "I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India #IFFI2019"



The Union Minister also informed that among the 200 foreign films for IFFIGoa50, 24 films are in the race for Oscar nominations. The festival will showcase 50 films of 50 women directors.

Javadekar also informed that French actor Isabelle Hupert will also be honoured at the festival with "Life Time Achievement Award" for a 'foreign artiste'. (ANI)

