Salman Khan turns 54 today, celebrates birthday with 'Dabangg 3' co-stars

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who turned 54 on Friday celebrated his birthday with 'Dabangg 3' co-stars here.

Khan cuts the cake in the presence of Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep and his brother Arbaaz Khan.

Hundreds of fans took to Twitter to wish their favourite actor #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan and #SalmanKhanBirthday were among the top trends on the microblogging site in India.

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3- which is an action comedy film directed by Prabhu Deva, was released on December 20. The film also starred Sonakshi Sinha and newcomer Saiee Manjrekar. The film is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. (ANI)

