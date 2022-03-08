Shahid Kapoor thanks his mother, wife for being his "guide", "support"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor feels his life has no existence without women.

On International Women's Day, Shahid penned a heartfelt post for his mother Neelima Azeem and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor. In his post, he thanked the two for always supporting and guiding him.

"These 2 are enough for me to know how much of me and my life is guided supported and dedicated to and by women. And to see them every day doing their thing, is a thing of beauty in itself. Here's to every woman. Not just today but every day. You all make this world a much better place. Despite us," he wrote.

Shahid also dropped an adorable picture of Neelima and Mira. In the image, the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law can be seen sharing smiles.





Meanwhile, Mira, too, wished everyone a Happy Women's Day. She shared a picture with her mother and sisters.



Alongside the image, Mira wrote, "The journey from girl to woman is defined by the women that hold you up and the men that stand by your side. Happy Women's Day to everyone, because Women make the world work! #happywomensday."

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. They are doting parents to two children -- Misha and Zain. (ANI)

