Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur open up about their roles in 'Jugaadistan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: Ahead of the release of the web series 'Jugaadistan', actors including Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, and Ahsaas Channa opened up about their characters.

"This show is unlike any other campus dramas that you have witnessed so far. There are multiple storylines running parallelly and my character's one-point agenda is to win student elections irrespective of whatever it takes. In fact, he is also unintentionally comic in his attempt to appeal to students across the board. It was one of the most memorable characters that I got a chance to essay on screen," Sumeet said.

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, 'Jugaadistan' will take the audience through the dusty by-lanes of campus, where college politicians, professors will be seen making students go weak in their knees and young people navigating their own moralities.



In the upcoming project, Arjun will be seen essaying the role of a senior journalist investigating a crime.

He shared, "One of the most important subjects that the show tackles is about journalists seeking the truth and not being cowed down by fear of mightier forces at play. I was instantly drawn into the world of the show because telling the truth like it takes courage, conviction, and grit. That's what my character exemplifies."

The show will feature Ahsaas as a student journalist.

Talking about her role, she explained, "I have been a part of campus dramas earlier, but Jugaadistan delves into areas which have remained untapped so far. My character wants to break a big story on campus, and she is even willing to bend rules to achieve what she sets out to. Shooting for the show was a learning experience because Akarsh and Adhaar Khurana, the directors, had a sound understanding of the milieu and the students. Being part of an ensemble cast gave me even more impetus to deliver my best."

'Jugaadistan' will be out on Lionsgate Play on March 4.


