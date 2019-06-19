New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): It is going to be a long wait for movie buffs before they see Karan Deol in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' as the film's release date has been shifted to September 20 by his father Sunny Deol.
The upcoming romantic film marks Karan's Bollywood debut and also stars Sahher Bambba. It was earlier scheduled to release on July 19.
Actor Sunny Deol shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "The wait may have become longer but it will be worth it! Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will now release on 20th September."
He also shared a picture of him with the lead pair which appears to be clicked during the shoot.
Reportedly, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' is a love story and has been shot across various exotic locales of Manali. The film marks Sunny's third directorial after 'Dillagi' and 'Ghayal Once Again'.
Before featuring in the upcoming film, Karan had assisted director Sangeeth Sivan in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', which starred Sunny, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.
'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' borrows its name from Dharmendra's famous song from 1973 hit film 'Blackmail'.
Sunny Deol postpones release date of son's 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'
ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 14:35 IST
