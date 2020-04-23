'The Office' cast rolls out virtual hangout opportunity for fans who donate

Washington D.C. [USA], April 23 (ANI): The cast of the famous sitcom 'The Office' on Wednesday rolled out a virtual meet and greet offer for their fans who donate to coronavirus fundraising organisation Omaze.

According to Variety, the cast members have collaborated with Omaze and an official announcement was made by Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez, Melora Hardin, and Creed Bratton.

Fans of the show have been asked to make donations for entering the sweepstakes. One lucky winner among the fans will stand a chance to win an online coffee date with the cast of the hit sitcom.

Besides the coffee date, the lucky fan will also get a chance to listen to the inside stories from the shoot times of the hit comedy series.

Omaze is an organisation that is providing free meals, emergency supplies, and other essential items to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday, the cast of 'Friends' launched the offer that will enable one of its fans to personally meet the entire cast and attend the filming of their exclusive 'reunion special' episode for HBO Max which will take place later this year. (ANI)

