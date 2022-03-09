Andrew Garfield starrer 'Under the Banner of Heaven' gets premiere date on Hulu

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Actor Andrew Garfield starrer FX limited series 'Under the Banner of Heaven' from Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black has now gotten an April premiere date on Hulu.

According to Deadline, inspired by Jon Krakauer's true-crime bestseller of the same name, the series will also star Daisy Edgar-Jones and will premiere on April 28.

The premiere will feature the first two episodes, with a new episode available weekly for the next five weeks.

The show's other cast members include Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat.

As per Deadline, the plot for 'Under the Banner of Heaven' will follow the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in Salt Lake Valley, Utah. (ANI)