150th Gandhi Jayanti: Ludhiana carries out peace march to spread awareness on plastic ban

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A peace march was carried out on Wednesday from Guru Nanak Stadium to Rose Garden to spread awareness about plastic ban, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Hundreds of people including students took part in the march, holding placards stating 'say no to plastic bags' and 'use cloth bags and save environment' etc.

The march was conducted to pay tributes to Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ludhiana, as well as officers and employees of all government departments, participated in the event.

"The students and various government departments employees participated in the march and gave the message of cleanliness. The new objective was taken by the government to shun single plastic use as it takes years to decompose them and plastic create lifetime problem," DC Pradeep Agarwal told media reporters.

"We are motivating people about the government initiative and apprising them about the way to avoid the use of plastic," he added.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the plastic is hazardous for the environment across the globe and has also led to the death of many animals.



"I urge women to carry their own bags instead of plastic bags while going out. One bag can be used for years instead of a thin plastic bag. It takes 400 years for one thin plastic bag to decompose. It is hazardous not only for the country but for the entire Earth. Not only that, we all worship cows. But many times when a cattle die, we find that a large amount of plastic is found from its stomach. Plastic has too many negative impacts on our environment," he said while addressing Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in New Delhi.



The Home Minister also stated that it is the responsibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to create awareness about the harmful effects of single-use plastic among the masses. (ANI)