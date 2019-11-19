When taken at a global scale, fossil records indicate plant species are going extinct at rates hundreds of times faster than the natural extinction rate.
When taken at a global scale, fossil records indicate plant species are going extinct at rates hundreds of times faster than the natural extinction rate.

A century later, plant biodiversity struggles in wake of agricultural abandonment: Study

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:29 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Decades after farmland was abandoned, plant biodiversity and productivity struggle to recover, according to new research.
Published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, researchers examined 37 years of data tied to plant biodiversity (i.e., number of different species) and plant productivity (i.e., biomass or amount of plants) related to 21 grasslands and savannas in Minnesota. Most of these fields had been ploughed and abandoned for agricultural use between one and 91 years prior.
Researchers then compared the plots to nearby land that has not been significantly impacted by human activity.
The study found that the local grassland plant diversity increased significantly over time, but incompletely recovered, and plant productivity did not significantly recover. One year after abandonment, the fields had, on average, 38 per cent of the plant diversity and 34 per cent of the plant productivity for the land that was never ploughed whereas 91 years after abandonment, the fields had 73 per cent of the plant diversity and 53 per cent of the plant productivity.
"When taken at a global scale, fossil records indicate plant species are going extinct at rates hundreds of times faster than the natural extinction rate," said Forest Isbell, assistant professor in the College of Biological Sciences (CBS) and co-author on this study. "At this localized level, we're seeing how human activity can impact the loss of species."
Researchers suggest that the slow and incomplete recovery of species on abandoned farmland in Minnesota is likely happening in ecosystems around the world where land has been cleared for agriculture, logging or other human activities.
"The amount of land being used for agricultural purposes has slowly been decreasing, leaving some 11 million square miles of old fields and recovering forests across our planet," said Adam Clark, study co-author and CBS graduate who is currently a postdoctoral researcher with the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research at the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research.
"In these spaces, active restoration efforts may often be needed to restore biodiversity and prevent the extinction of species."
Restoration tactics can include using prescribed burns, dispersing seeds, using haying to remove nutrients added through fertilization and reintroducing others in the food chain (e.g., herbivores, predators) pushed out of the area.
"This is an unprecedented opportunity for us, humans as species, to restore ecosystems and help mitigate the threat extinctions could have on our planet and our own well-being," said Isbell, an expert in biodiversity, as well as ecosystem functioning, stability and services. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:24 IST

Climate change could double greenhouse gas emissions from...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Every drop of freshwater contains thousands of different organic molecules that have previously gone unnoticed. By measuring the diversity of these molecules and how they interact with the environment around them, research has revealed an invisible world that affec

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:51 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio shows concern over alarming air pollution...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): 'Titanic' actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio raised concerns over the alarming issue of air pollution in Delhi and other places.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:15 IST

Air quality improves slightly in Delhi, SAFAR says relief temporary

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): After days of 'severe' and 'very poor' air quality, Delhi and its nearby areas witnessed a change with AQI improving to the 'poor' category in the morning on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:42 IST

India will lead world in combating challenges of poverty,...

Chandigarh [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday spoke on India's initiatives on combating environment challenges along with fulfilling the growing needs of the population, saying, "One must have a very delicate balance between the environment and the ver

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:33 IST

UP: Noida gasps for breath as AQI remains in 'severe' category

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Air pollution levels in Noida remained in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day forcing the residents to curtail outdoor activities.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 08:14 IST

Delhi air quality remains in 'Severe' category

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The overall air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:26 IST

UP: Noida, Ghaziabad reel under bouts of air pollution as AQI...

Ghaziabad/Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): With air pollution reaching to alarming levels in Delhi's adjoining areas of Ghaziabad and Noida, more and more residents are urging the government to take emergency measures to deal with situation which is leading to breathlessness, watery eyes a

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:26 IST

Air pollution crisis: Gurugram gasping for breath as AQI crosses 700

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Gurugram residents continued to struggle for clean air as the Air Quality Index (AQI) docked at 703, which falls in the 'severe plus' category, on Friday morning, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:22 IST

Delhi-NCR continue to battle air pollution, AQI hovers around...

New Delhi/Noida/ Gurugram/Ghaziabad [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The air pollution levels in Delhi and its adjoining areas remained in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day despite the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:47 IST

Bacteria may contribute more to climate change as planet heats up: Study

Washington D C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The manner in which bacteria and related organisms release carbon dioxide into the air can contribute to a rise in global warming faster than the current rate, according to new research.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 09:38 IST

Air pollution forces children indoors in Delhi-NCR, schools shut...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): With each passing day, the air quality of the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida continues to deteriorate making it tough for the residents, especially children, to go outdoors.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:24 IST

SC directs Centre to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the central government to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to find solutions to combat air pollution in Northern India including Delhi-NCR.

Read More
iocl