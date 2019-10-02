AIIMS takes pledge to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle plastic waste

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday conducted an awareness campaign to sensitise people against single-use plastic. To do so the institution has coined slogan- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

The AIIMS administration along with 400 participants including the society of young scientists, doctors, nurses, and hospital staffers took a pledge to get rid of single use plastic from the hospital campus.

Speaking to ANI, Dr DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent said: "In the past, we had organised 'Kaya Kalap Abhiyan' to make people aware about cleanliness. Now, as our Prime Minister has said that India should ban single-use of plastic, we at AIIMS have taken a pledge to curtail the use of plastic. For this, we will work on the lines of - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle."

"We are doing separate segregation of biomedical waste and plastic waste here. We have hired a dedicated vendor to segregate plastic waste, sterilise, shred it in small particles for further reuse and recycle," Dr Sharma said.

Last week at an event, calling for single-use plastic ban, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had emphasised on the importance of sensitisation in order to reduce the use of plastic.

"We have to make a plastic-free India. So, we need to sensitize our children. We have to educate school children to curtail the use of single-use plastic in their daily lives. They should be taught to segregate plastic waste, and then storing it in a separate bin and send it to the waste collection centre. We have also appealed to industry people not to make plastic packaging," he stated. (ANI)