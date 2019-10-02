AIIMS on Wednesday conducted an awareness campaign to sensitise people on banning single-use plastic. Photo/ANI
AIIMS on Wednesday conducted an awareness campaign to sensitise people on banning single-use plastic. Photo/ANI

AIIMS takes pledge to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle plastic waste

By Priyanka Sharma | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday conducted an awareness campaign to sensitise people against single-use plastic. To do so the institution has coined slogan- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.
The AIIMS administration along with 400 participants including the society of young scientists, doctors, nurses, and hospital staffers took a pledge to get rid of single use plastic from the hospital campus.
Speaking to ANI, Dr DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent said: "In the past, we had organised 'Kaya Kalap Abhiyan' to make people aware about cleanliness. Now, as our Prime Minister has said that India should ban single-use of plastic, we at AIIMS have taken a pledge to curtail the use of plastic. For this, we will work on the lines of - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle."
"We are doing separate segregation of biomedical waste and plastic waste here. We have hired a dedicated vendor to segregate plastic waste, sterilise, shred it in small particles for further reuse and recycle," Dr Sharma said.
Last week at an event, calling for single-use plastic ban, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had emphasised on the importance of sensitisation in order to reduce the use of plastic.
"We have to make a plastic-free India. So, we need to sensitize our children. We have to educate school children to curtail the use of single-use plastic in their daily lives. They should be taught to segregate plastic waste, and then storing it in a separate bin and send it to the waste collection centre. We have also appealed to industry people not to make plastic packaging," he stated. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:03 IST

K'taka: Banana leaf vendors hope for good business after ban on...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): After the central government imposed a ban on single-use plastic, banana leaf vendors in the south hope for good business in the coming days.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:41 IST

150th Gandhi Jayanti: Ludhiana carries out peace march to spread...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A peace march was carried out on Wednesday from Guru Nanak Stadium to Rose Garden to spread awareness about plastic ban, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:27 IST

Delhi: 'Swacchhata Abhiyaan' organised at Ramghat under 'Namami Gange'

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi a 15-day 'Swacchhata Abhiyaan' (cleanliness drive) conducted at Ramghat in Wazirabad under the 'Namami Gange Project' concluded on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:11 IST

Shun single-use plastic, carry own bags to market, says Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Urging people to shun single-use plastic, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the plastic is hazardous for the environment across the globe and has also led to the death of many animals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 10:47 IST

Fit India Plog Run will take Swacch Bharat Abhiyan forward: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Emphasising on promoting cleanliness and fitness together, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said 'Fit India Plog Run' will catalyse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swacch Bharat Abhiyan' and 'Fit-India' movement forward.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 09:22 IST

Engineering students make sensor-enabled dustbins to solve...

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): In a bid to keep our environment clean, two engineering students of Central University of Karnataka have made a smart garbage monitoring system, in form of a sensor-enabled dust bin which will send a message to authorities if the garbage bin has not been

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:53 IST

Taxi drivers most susceptible to black carbon

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): The carbon levels on Earth are on a continuous rise and the people who are the most susceptible to its ill effects are taxi drivers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:36 IST

Until 1965, humans have lived in low-CO2 environment: Researchers

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): While the world is already grappling with climate change, a new study has pointed out another startling fact.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:10 IST

There's no Earth B: Children skip school to walk the talk on...

New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): "We have to raise our thoughts, not the sea levels," was the hard-hitting message echoing the parliament street adjoining Jantar Mantar here on Friday when dozens of children skipped school to draw everyone's attention to today's urgency - climate change!

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:30 IST

Odisha: Awareness campaign on climate change organised in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Scores of people including school children gathered near Ram temple in Bhubaneswar to participate in the foot march awareness campaign demanding the government to take urgent action on climate change.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 19:05 IST

Study says plastic teabags release microscopic particles into tea

Washington DC [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): While the world is trying to reduce plastic pollution which has become one of the most pressing environmental issues, researches have found that microscopic particles from plastic teabags can also have a direct impact on our health.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:44 IST

TN: 100 kg of plastic carry bags seized during raids in Madurai...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Raids were carried out across flower market here today and around 100 kgs of plastic bags, which were banned in the state, was seized, police said.

Read More
iocl