Fog engulfs Noida on Wednesday due to air pollution [Photo/ANI]
Fog engulfs Noida on Wednesday due to air pollution [Photo/ANI]

Air pollution crisis: Noida continues to struggle with toxic air

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:32 IST

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Noida and its adjoining areas continued to suffer poor air quality which has been oscillating between 'Poor' and 'Severe' category for the past couple of weeks.
On Wednesday the air quality in Noida with PM 10 docked at 218 and PM 2.5 with 333 at 10 in the morning.
Residents complained of breathlessness, suffocation due to the presence of toxic air in the region making it difficult for them to move outdoors.
"I feel itchiness on skin and also irritation in eyes. I would suggest people who are not regular walkers to not go out of their house in the morning. In my view, vehicular pollution and construction activities in Noida are the major cause for the spike in air pollution," said a local.
Another resident, Mansingh complained of fatigue and urged the state government to take requisite measures to combat the menace.
"Air pollution has affected my throat and skin. I request the government to take the necessary action. People are also not aware of the rising air pollution as they burn even garbage in the wee hours" he said.
The pollution control board and Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines to reduce air pollution in the region.
They have urged people to adopt clean technology in the manufacture of biogas, energy, compost, electricity, building materials (bricks, cement, tiles, plasterboards, etc.) and other products by recycling waste and fly ash generated from industries and other sources.
Transport drivers have been directed to properly maintain their vehicles and keep checking the carburetor and emissions from time to time.
"In place of chemical fertilizers, adopt organic fertilizers, Burmese compost, green manure, organic culture, compost, fertilizer and leguminous crops," the advisory read. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:39 IST

Air quality in Delhi back to 'Very Poor'

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): After "poor" air quality on Tuesday, the air quality in the national capital again deteriorated into the "very poor" category in most places in the region on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:29 IST

A century later, plant biodiversity struggles in wake of...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Decades after farmland was abandoned, plant biodiversity and productivity struggle to recover, according to new research.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:24 IST

Climate change could double greenhouse gas emissions from...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Every drop of freshwater contains thousands of different organic molecules that have previously gone unnoticed. By measuring the diversity of these molecules and how they interact with the environment around them, research has revealed an invisible world that affec

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:51 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio shows concern over alarming air pollution...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): 'Titanic' actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio raised concerns over the alarming issue of air pollution in Delhi and other places.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:15 IST

Air quality improves slightly in Delhi, SAFAR says relief temporary

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): After days of 'severe' and 'very poor' air quality, Delhi and its nearby areas witnessed a change with AQI improving to the 'poor' category in the morning on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:42 IST

India will lead world in combating challenges of poverty,...

Chandigarh [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday spoke on India's initiatives on combating environment challenges along with fulfilling the growing needs of the population, saying, "One must have a very delicate balance between the environment and the ver

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:33 IST

UP: Noida gasps for breath as AQI remains in 'severe' category

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Air pollution levels in Noida remained in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day forcing the residents to curtail outdoor activities.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 08:14 IST

Delhi air quality remains in 'Severe' category

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The overall air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:26 IST

UP: Noida, Ghaziabad reel under bouts of air pollution as AQI...

Ghaziabad/Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): With air pollution reaching to alarming levels in Delhi's adjoining areas of Ghaziabad and Noida, more and more residents are urging the government to take emergency measures to deal with situation which is leading to breathlessness, watery eyes a

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:26 IST

Air pollution crisis: Gurugram gasping for breath as AQI crosses 700

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Gurugram residents continued to struggle for clean air as the Air Quality Index (AQI) docked at 703, which falls in the 'severe plus' category, on Friday morning, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:22 IST

Delhi-NCR continue to battle air pollution, AQI hovers around...

New Delhi/Noida/ Gurugram/Ghaziabad [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The air pollution levels in Delhi and its adjoining areas remained in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day despite the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:47 IST

Bacteria may contribute more to climate change as planet heats up: Study

Washington D C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The manner in which bacteria and related organisms release carbon dioxide into the air can contribute to a rise in global warming faster than the current rate, according to new research.

Read More
iocl