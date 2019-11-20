Air pollution crisis: Noida continues to struggle with toxic air

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Noida and its adjoining areas continued to suffer poor air quality which has been oscillating between 'Poor' and 'Severe' category for the past couple of weeks.

On Wednesday the air quality in Noida with PM 10 docked at 218 and PM 2.5 with 333 at 10 in the morning.

Residents complained of breathlessness, suffocation due to the presence of toxic air in the region making it difficult for them to move outdoors.

"I feel itchiness on skin and also irritation in eyes. I would suggest people who are not regular walkers to not go out of their house in the morning. In my view, vehicular pollution and construction activities in Noida are the major cause for the spike in air pollution," said a local.

Another resident, Mansingh complained of fatigue and urged the state government to take requisite measures to combat the menace.

"Air pollution has affected my throat and skin. I request the government to take the necessary action. People are also not aware of the rising air pollution as they burn even garbage in the wee hours" he said.

The pollution control board and Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines to reduce air pollution in the region.

They have urged people to adopt clean technology in the manufacture of biogas, energy, compost, electricity, building materials (bricks, cement, tiles, plasterboards, etc.) and other products by recycling waste and fly ash generated from industries and other sources.

Transport drivers have been directed to properly maintain their vehicles and keep checking the carburetor and emissions from time to time.

"In place of chemical fertilizers, adopt organic fertilizers, Burmese compost, green manure, organic culture, compost, fertilizer and leguminous crops," the advisory read. (ANI)

