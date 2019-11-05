Representative Image
Representative Image

Air pollution slightly less in Delhi, but concerns persist

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The past 24 hours have brought some relief to the people residing in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad as the air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday slightly improved from 'severe' to 'very poor' category in Delhi-NCR, stated the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
At 9 in the morning today, the overall AQI of Delhi docked at 381, which falls in the 'very poor' category. The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the category of poor. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous category'.
At Dhirpur, the AQI was 271 in the morning, while in Mathura Road area it dipped to 'poor' category at 236. Furthermore, AQI near Chandni Chowk, Airport, Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 375, 234and 256 respectively.
Locals especially the middle-aged people complained of breathless and fatigue urged the Delhi government to take requisite measures to combat the menace.
"The pollution is increasing in Delhi. The government must do something. My children are also getting affected," said Pramod Sharma, a local while speaking to ANI.
"The government must roll out a policy so that the vehicles can be reduced on roads. I do cycling every day but now in this pollution, it is getting difficult for me. Things will become worse in the future if some actions are not taken," said Javed Ahmad, another local.
Due to a thick blanket of smog, the visibility in the city also dropped affecting the road traffic at major junctions such as Signature Bridge and Akshardham Temple road.
To curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to till November 15, 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:24 IST

Researchers develop new system to counter 'Climate Change'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Researchers have come up with a new system to remove carbon-dioxide efficiently from the air and this can prove as a significant tool in the battle against climate change. The new system can work on the gas at virtually any concentration level, even down to the roug

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:51 IST

Delhi-NCR chokes on smog, visibility drops significantly as AQI...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Air pollution levels in the national capital escalated to hazardous and visibility dropped significantly as a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the city on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 08:48 IST

Delhi receives mild showers, no respite from air pollution

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Delhi residents woke up to mild showers in different parts of the city on early Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:03 IST

Haryana: 133 farmers penalised for burning stubble in Kaithal

Kaithal (Haryana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The district administration has penalised 133 farmers for resorting to stubble burning with the minimum fine of Rs 2,500.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:08 IST

Thick smog continues to affect visibility in Delhi; AQI remains...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital and its adjoining regions continued to remain in the 'hazardous category' with the pollution level hovering near 400.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:04 IST

Go green! Plastic bottle crusher machine inaugurated by Noida Authority

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Contributing towards doing away with single-use plastic, Noida Authority installed a plastic bottle crusher machine at the authority campus here to raise awareness about plastic waste management.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:07 IST

Face masks not a long-term solution to Delhi's air quality, say experts

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday distributed face masks to school students as part of efforts to tackle air pollution but doctors said that the masks were not a solution to the problem of Delhi's worsening air quality and may not be effective in protecting

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:39 IST

'Feeling breathless': Delhi-NCR residents complain as air...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): People residing in the national capital and its nearby areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida are forced to breath hazardous air as Air Quality Index (AQI) has plunged to 425, which falls in the severe category, according to System of Air Quality and

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:09 IST

Delhi-NCR battles for breath as AQI remains in 'severe' category...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The air quality in several parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas remained 'hazardous' for the third consecutive day, said the Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:57 IST

Post Diwali Delhi struggles to breathe as air quality turns 'hazardous'

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are again back to its annual encounter with the extreme air pollution post-Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:31 IST

West Bengal couple kicks off motorcycle campaign to 'save tigers'

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): With an aim to send out a loud message among the masses to save tigers, a couple in Kolkata has undertaken a motorbike tour kicking off a campaign "Journey For Tigers".

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:44 IST

Odisha govt organises mini marathon to create awareness about...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Odisha State Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the Department of Sports and Youth Services on Tuesday organised a mini-marathon to create awareness on disaster reduction and disaster management among the masses.

Read More
iocl