Air quality improves slightly in Delhi, SAFAR says relief temporary

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): After days of 'severe' and 'very poor' air quality, Delhi and its nearby areas witnessed a change with AQI improving to the 'poor' category in the morning on Tuesday.

According to SAFAR, this relief from toxic air is temporary as the wind speed is going to slow down from November 20. Due to this, the air quality is likely to plunge to the 'severe' category on Thursday (November 21).

"Pollutant accumulation leading to quick deterioration is predicted by November 20th and the probability of AQI touching the lower end of SEVERE category on 21st November is high," stated the organisation in its advisory.

Today, the overall air quality of Delhi was recorded at 218, with PM 10 at 155 and PM 2.5 at 67. People of the city expressed happiness over the improved air quality. "The pollution levels have definitely come down. The air is much cleaner today," said a resident of the city.

The Center-run SAFAR has advised people to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. "Take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor if you get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it said in an advisory. (ANI)

